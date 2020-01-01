RB Leipzig star Sabtizer 'open to everything' as he responds to Tottenham rumours

Jose Mourinho's side are apparently keen on signing the Austrian and he has suggested he would be interested in a switch to the Premier League

midfielder Marcel Sabitzer has opened the door to a possible move to the Premier League after insisting that he is "open to everything" regarding a move to .

The Austrian was one of the stars of the show as Leipzig beat 3-0 in their last-16 second-leg clash on March 10, with the 26-year-old scoring twice on the night.

And with press reports having stated that Jose Mourinho is keen on signing the midfielder, Sabitzer has responded to the transfer links and believes it shows that his performances have been of a high standard.

He told Sport Bild: "Football lives on rumours. And when you play good games internationally, it's normal that something like this comes up and there is interest.

"But right now, I'm only focusing on the upcoming tasks. Above all, I want to finish the season first. That's my top priority. And then we'll see how things stand.



"It's definitely an appreciation of your performances. That feels good, and it's fun right now. That's why I would have liked to continue after the games against Tottenham. But I'll try to keep going as hard as I can."



"I'm generally open to everything (regarding alleged interest from the Premier League). I don't want to rule anything out. We'll see."



Asked for his thoughts on the wealth of the Premier League and how that's potentially an attractive proposition for players, he added: "I'm doing very well financially here, too. It's not my motivation to move there and build a money bin. I like playing for RB.



"But I have played in England a couple of times, with the national team as well, and the atmosphere inspired me. The way the fans read the game and cheer shows that they understand football. A tackle is sometimes cheered, as is a diagonal ball.



"I like watching the Premier League, and I can imagine that it's fun to play there."

As well as being through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, RB Leipzig are also in with a shout of claiming glory.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic bringing a halt to football in , Julian Nagelsmann's side were third in the table, five points behind leaders .