Raul, Casillas or Ramos: Who has the most appearances for Real Madrid?

Goal takes a look at the top 10 players who have played the most number of matches for Los Blancos...

Real Madrid are one of the most successful clubs in Spain with an illustrious history of 119 years. The club has won every single title including winning La Liga and the UEFA Champions League record 34 and 13 times respectively.

From yesteryear legends like Alfredo Di Stefano, Ferenc Puskas to modern-day greats like Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo and Cristiano Ronaldo, several top stars in world football have donned the Royal White jersey over the years and have brought laurels to the club.

But among all the greats who have played for Los Blancos, Spanish legend Raul Gonzalez has played the most number of matches for the club.

A product of Real Madrid's youth system, Raul graduated and made his senior professional debut in 1994. He went on to play for 16 years and appeared in 741 matches for the club. At Madrid, the Spanish forward won every major trophy including the La Liga six times and the Champions League thrice.

After Raul, another club and Spanish football legend Iker Casillas is the second most-capped Real Madrid player of all time. Making his debut in 1999, the legendary custodian went on to play 725 matches in the next 16 years. After Raul left the club in 2010, Casillas replaced him as the club captain.

Among the active players who feature in this list are Sergio Ramos, who left the club at the end of the 2020-21 season and Karim Benzema who is still playing for the club.

Ramos left the club in 2021 after wearing the Real Madrid shirt in 671 matches over 16 years. Benzema, on the other hand, is currently on the 10th position with 559 appearances same as former Spanish international Michel.

Here, we take a look at the top 10 players who have made the most appearances for the club.

Who are the most-capped players in the history of Real Madrid?