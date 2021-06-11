Rashford lost on the right and Chilwell has more than Shaw, says Mourinho on Man Utd's England duo

The Roma manager has had his say on some key positions for the Three Lions before they start the Euros with a game against Croatia

Jose Mourinho says he "wouldn't think twice" about selecting Ben Chilwell over Luke Shaw to play at left-back for England and believes Jack Grealish should get the nod over Marcus Rashford.

Mourinho coached both Rashford and Shaw during his time in charge of Manchester United and often publicly criticised the latter.

While the Portuguese manager admits the 25-year-old full-back has improved in the last year, he feels Chelsea star Chilwell deserves to start at Euro 2020.

What has been said?

“Left-back I would go with Ben Chilwell, I wouldn’t think twice," he said on Talksport. "He is intelligent, he covers the space, the diagonals inside very well, he is dangerous in attack, he is good in the air, good on set-pieces.

"Shaw had a good season and clearly an evolution in terms of emotion, professionalism, but Chilwell has something more, especially with the ball, the way he thinks, he is very calm under pressure. I like Chilwell."

Should Rashford play?

Mourinho believes Rashford is at his best playing on the left wing, but says Grealish is the one manager Gareth Southgate should choose to start.

“Harry Kane is untouchable, Jack Grealish is untouchable and the best position for Grealish is coming from the left," he said.

"For me, Marcus Rashford can only play there. When he plays on the right, he is completely lost. He is very good on the left attacking spaces, but Grealish for me is tremendous and what he creates and his personality. He reminds me of Luis Figo. I like him very much."

Asked about the midfield, the Roma boss said: “To play with Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham would be perfect but maybe this first game play Kalvin Phillips with Rice."

When does England's Euro 2020 campaign begin?

England kick their campaign off against Croatia at Wembley on Sunday. Southgate's men will then take on Scotland on June 18 before finishing Group D against Czech Republic on June 22.

