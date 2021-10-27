Marcus Rashford said he is "embarrassed" by Manchester United's 5-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday, explaining the humiliation as his reason for being silent on social media in recent days.

The forward acknowledged the lopsided result was unfair to fans and pledged to redeem himself as the season progresses.

It was Manchester United's heaviest defeat at home to Liverpool and their first shutout loss by at least five goals at home since February 1955.

What has been said?

Rashford issued his public apology for Manchester United's loss on Wednesday afternoon after a period of reflection.

It was his first tweet since the previous Thursday.

Article continues below

I can’t lie you haven’t heard from me on here because as a United fan I didn’t really know what to say after Sunday. I was embarrassed. I am embarrassed. Our fans are everything and you didn’t deserve that. We’re working hard to try and fix this. We have to redeem ourselves. — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 27, 2021

Bigger picture

Manchester United have needed to do plenty of soul-searching this week, with Rashford's comments likely resonating among his peers.

The Red Devils meet Tottenham on Saturday in a crucial Premier League fixture. United are in seventh place, one point behind Tottenham in sixth.

Further reading