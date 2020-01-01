Rashford accused of ‘going through the motions’ as Keane questions body language of Man Utd & England star

The outspoken former Red Devils captain believes a talented frontman did not perform at peak level during a UEFA Nations League outing against Belgium

Roy Keane has accused Marcus Rashford of “going through the motions” in ’s 2-1 victory over , with the forward seeing his “body language” called into question.

The 22-year-old completed a memorable week on Sunday when turning out for his country at Wembley Stadium.

Fresh from the announcement that he is to be made an MBE, Rashford lined up for Gareth Southgate’s side in a heavyweight encounter.

He contributed towards a notable win for the Three Lions, with his first-half penalty restoring parity after Romelu Lukaku had also converted from the spot.

Mason Mount went on to register a deflected second for the hosts, meaning that they now sit top of their group.

Rashford can feel pleased with his efforts on and off the pitch of late, but Keane believes a youngster who has become a role model for many is capable of offering even more.

The former United captain told ITV Sport when reflecting on a disjointed display from the Red Devils frontman against Belgium: “Rashford in the first half was going through the motions.

“I just want to make a point, Rashford, his body language in the first half, he needs to do better. And then he started doing what he should be doing, running at people, getting forward, doing things quickly.

“Gareth Southgate should have said something at half-time, cut out this nonsense, kind of standing on the ball.

“Pass it and run, pass it and move and, again, it was excellent play between [Declan] Rice and Rashford at the end but simplify the game.

“Remember what got you into this England team, and that’s running at people. That’s your strength.”

Rashford was not the only United star to catch Keane’s eye for the wrong reasons against Belgium, with Harry Maguire’s decision-making also queried in the lead up to Eric Dier’s mistimed challenge on Lukaku which led to Belgium taking the lead.

The outspoken Irishman said of a big-money centre-half who has struggled for form early on in the 2020-21 campaign: “We’re talking about decision-making, particularly against very good teams here.

“When you make a mistake like that [Rice giving the ball away] you hope your team-mate helps you out but then it’s compounded by Maguire, they’ve made a bad situation worse.

“Maguire then goes when he doesn’t have to go and straight away you’re thinking, 'We’re in trouble here' because you look at this boy, Lukaku, big, strong, powerful player and you know he’s going to outrun Dier.”