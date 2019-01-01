Rashford: Beating Tottenham the hardest Man Utd have had to work for result

The 22-year-old believes his side could have scored more goals but was relieved to get the victory against Jose Mourinho's team

Marcus Rashford says Wednesday’s 2-1 win over was the hardest have had to work for three points.

The Red Devils brought an end to a three-game winless run in all competitions when they beat the north London side at Old Trafford.

Rashford netted both of his team’s goals, smashing past Paulo Gazzaniga just six minutes into the game before converting a penalty in the early stages of the second half to restore their lead following a Dele Alli strike.

The international admits it was a tough job for his side to secure the victory, even though he feels they could have scored a few more goals.

"This is the hardest we've had to work to get a result,” he said after the game. “The position we're in now, we want these games. We want to show people we can play against top teams.

"We had a lot of shots, I wouldn't say clear-cut chances, the keeper made a few good saves. Sometimes they go in, sometimes they don't. Today they didn't, but we ground it out.

“Happy times always to play in front of the home fans."

Rashford was made to endure a long delay before he was able to take his penalty as the incident was checked by VAR.

"You try to stay calm,” he said when asked about the wait. “With VAR it's a while before you can take the spot-kick."

Rashford’s double takes his tally up to nine goals in 15 Premier League appearances this term and is United’s top scorer.

And Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho, who coached Rashford at United before he was sacked almost a year ago, says he highlighted the 22-year-old's prowess to his players before the game.

"When he plays from the left he is really dangerous and I knew that and gave the players the best information about it," he said. "His first goal is a typical Rashford goal coming on the inside. Our boys knew that clearly."

United are now sixth in the Premier League and face reigning champions on Saturday.