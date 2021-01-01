Rashford and Salah headline FIFA 21 Premier League Team of the Season

The Manchester United and Liverpool attacking pair top out a selection dominated by Manchester City after a superb 2020-21 campaign

Marcus Rashford and Mohamed Salah are among the players named in the FIFA 21 Premier League Team of the Season, with the forward duo honoured alongside Kevin De Bruyne and Harry Kane for their performances this term.

The Manchester United and Liverpool attacking pair are near the head of a 15-strong selection dominated by Manchester City, after an emphatic campaign from Pep Guardiola's league leaders that sees them poised to seal a potential continental treble.

In total, seven of the English top flight's clubs are recognised following a campaign that has seen the Premier League continue to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic predominantly in empty stadiums across the country.

Who has made the FIFA 21 Team of the Season?

With a score of 96, Salah has finished joint-top of the squad selection with three other players, including City playmaker De Bruyne and Tottenham striker Kane, with United's Bruno Fernandes also rewarded for a talismanic first full season at Old Trafford.

Rashford is not only joined by the Portuguese however, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side also represented by Luke Shaw following his return to form, with the left-back rounding out a trio of Red Devils picks.

But their crosstown rivals, on the cusp of another title triumph and with long-awaited Champions League glory beckoning, have been rewarded for their superior dominance, with De Bruyne joined by goalkeeper Ederson, defenders Joao Cancelo and Ruben Dias, and midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.

Elsewhere, Spurs forward Kane is joined by team-mate Son Heung-min - with whom he has formed a devastating partnership this term - while Leicester duo Jamie Vardy and Wesley Fofana are also honoured after guiding the Foxes towards a top-four push five years on from their own Premier League crown.

Salah however is the only player from Liverpool to be included - indicating just how far Jurgen Klopp's Reds have fallen off the mark this term in their title defence - while Chelsea's Mason Mount and West Ham's Tomas Soucek complete the squad.

FIFA 21 Premier League Team of the Season in full