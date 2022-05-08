Rangnick slammed for airing 'dirty laundry' after Man Utd transfer revelations

Rio Ferdinand has slammed Ralf Rangnick for “airing his dirty laundry in public” after the Man Utd interim boss publicly expressed his frustration at the club’s transfer policy.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday Rangnick revealed the Red Devils board has shut down his request to sign a forward in the January transfer window.

The German mentioned Dusan Vlahovic, who ended up at Juventus, Luis Diaz - now at Liverpool - and incoming Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez as potential targets, but Ferdinand thinks that conversation should have remained private.

What did Ferdinand say about Rangnick?

Asked about Rangnick’s comments, Ferdinand told his FIVE podcast: "When I hear the manager speaking, we have never been a club that airs its dirty laundry in public. The guy is talking about details which should be kept within the club; 'I tried to tell the board to sign this player or that player'. Talk to the board. Don't talk to the public.

"If you are going to talk about that, if you have left the place and you have severed ties with the club, maybe that's when you want to talk about it. Fine. I understand that, maybe. You can get a few things off your chest. But you are still there working; 'I told them to sign these three players, [Luis] Diaz at Liverpool who is now flying'.

"It makes him look a bit bitter and takes the responsibility off him. I don't think it is right what he is doing. Yeah you are disappointed, of course, but speak about [those things] and iron it out at the club. When you are gone, then you can say your piece, maybe. Doing it when you are there right now doesn't help anybody."

Ferdinand on Lingard’s brother’s comments

Rangnick has also come in for some criticism from Jesse Lingard’s brother, who posted an angry message on social media calling the club "classless" for denying Lingard a farewell appearance.

The England forward, who is out of contract at the of the season and is expected to leave the club, did not make it off the bench in United’s final home game of the season against Brentford on Monday.

Rangnick later explained his thinking behind not bringing Lingard on, but Ferdinand thinks no one comes out it very well.

"I think they are all wrong in this situation,” added Ferdinand. “I don't think Jesse's brother comes out looking pretty and I don't think Ralf or the club do either. All of it stinks for me and I don't like it. I don't like our laundry washed in the public eye like this. It's not something that was ever done before.

"While you are there you have to respect the badge, respect the history of the football club and respect the people that have gone before you. It's unfortunate for Jesse, too, because it ain't actually him chatting.

"It's his brother and Ralf Rangnick, but Jesse is caught in the middle of it. Somebody has to put a stop to this type of thing, because it's not right. It's not just Jesse's brother. There have been other people speaking out of turn."

