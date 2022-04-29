Austria confirm Rangnick appointment as Man Utd boss to combine consultancy role with international job

Ralf Rangnick has been appointed as the new manager of the Austria football team, but he will be combining that role with duties as a consultant at Manchester United once his time as interim boss of the Red Devils comes to a close.

The German coach took the reins at Old Trafford in November 2021 following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and a brief stint in caretaker charge from Michael Carrick.

He was only ever intended to be a stop-gap, seeing things through to the end of the current campaign, and it has now been revealed that he will be splitting his time between England and Austria from the summer of 2022.

Will Rangnick be staying on at Man Utd?

Rangnick has told United’s official website of the decision to take on two positions: “I will take over as national team manager of Austria at the end of the season but will continue my consultancy with Manchester United.

“I’m really looking forward to playing my part in helping United become a real force again.

“It is an honour for me to take on the role of [Austria] manager.

“The prospect of contesting the European Championships in Germany with a young team hungry for success fills me with great anticipation.”

OFFICIAL: Ralf Rangnick has been appointed as manager of Austria 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/c06AaXWrIV — GOAL (@goal) April 29, 2022

What have Austria had to say?

Gerhard Milletich, president of the Austrian Football Association (OFB), has said of bringing in an experienced tactician: “We are very pleased that in Ralf Rangnick we have been able to recruit an outstanding expert in international football as team manager.

“We are all convinced that he is the ideal man and that his vision will advance the national team and the OFB.”

Rangnick will be moving into international management for the first time in his career.

He does, however, boast prior experience of life in Austria having worked as director of football at Red Bull Salzburg between 2012 and 2015.

The squad he will be inheriting, which includes Real Madrid star David Alaba, failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

It does, however, have UEFA Nations League fixtures approaching in June and will be raring to go by the time qualification for Euro 2024 begins in March 2023 – with a draw there set to take place on October 9.

