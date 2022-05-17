Rangers ‘Follow, Follow’ chant: Lyrics and inspiration behind Ibrox fan song

Rangers have returned to the fore over recent years following much-publicised financial difficulties, with Steven Gerrard delivering a Scottish Premiership title triumph in 2020-21 while Giovanni van Bronckhorst has overseen a run to the Europa League final in 2022.

Good times appear to be back for the Glasgow-based giants, with a Scottish Cup final appearance also on the cards for the current campaign, and a club accustomed to collecting major honours on an annual basis getting very much back into that habit.

A loyal fan base is being given plenty to shout about once more, with one of the most passionate support groups in world football continuing to deliver spine-tingling atmospheres at home and abroad. Which terrace chant are they most partial to and how does it go? GOAL takes a look...

What are the lyrics to the ‘Follow, Follow’ Rangers song?

Any visit to Ibrox, or trip out on the road with the Gers faithful, will see ‘Follow, Follow’ belted out, and here are the lyrics that you need in order to get involved:

Though The Streets Be Broad And Narrow As Follow We Will



Follow We Will Follow We Will Though The Streets Be Broad



And Narrow As Follow We Will We Will Follow In The Footsteps Of



Our Team God Bell Us



Follow Follow We Will Follow Rangers Everywhere Anywhere



We Will Follow On. Dundee Hamilton Aberdeen And Back Again



If They Go To Dublin We Will Follow On



For There’s Not A Team Like The Glasgow Rangers



No Not One And There Never Shall Be One



Celtic No All About There Troubles



We Will Fight Till The Day Is Done



For There’s Not A Team Like The Glasgow Rangers



No Not One And There Never Shall Be One.

Check out a video of Rangers fans singing the song below

Why do Rangers fans sing the ‘Follow, Follow’ song?

The song is based on the revivalist hymn ‘Follow On’ and has been adopted by Rangers supporters as their club anthem, with the emotive musings of William Orcutt Cushing tweaked to fit a footballing theme.

The club used the song as inspiration in 2007 when working to eradicate unacceptable behaviour at matches, with the ‘Follow With Pride’ campaign launched.

‘Follow Follow’ is also the name of a Rangers fanzine that would go on to become the Gers’ leading fan site.