Ramsey admits to Juventus frustration amid exit talk as Welshman reflects on injury struggles

The 30-year-old midfielder has struggled to make the desired impact in Italy since leaving Arsenal as a free agent in 2019

Aaron Ramsey admits to enduring a "frustrating couple of years" at Juventus, with the Welshman generating transfer talk in Italy amid ongoing struggles for form and fitness.

The 30-year-old midfielder move to Turin as a free agent in the summer of 2019, with an 11-year spell at Arsenal brought to a close.

He is tied to a contract through to 2023, but is seeing another move mooted after failing to make the expected impact at the Serie A giants.

What has been said?

Ramsey has told FourFourTwo of his time at Juve: "It’s been a pretty frustrating couple of years for me, picking up little injuries and not being able to get back to full fitness.

"It’s been a strange time in general, which hasn’t helped – arriving at Juventus with an injury, trying to get my fitness back, then you’re hit by a pandemic and we had to start again.

"It’s been difficult to get any consistency going, and that’s had an effect on me playing for Wales."

The bigger picture

Ramsey has missed another nine games through injury this season, having sat out the same number in his debut campaign.

Just 13 Serie A starts have been taken in under Andrea Pirlo in 2020-21, with fierce competition for places faced in a star-studded squad.

Ramsey is, however, looking to finish on a high, with Juve still in contention for Coppa Italia glory despite seeing a domestic title ripped from their grasp by Inter.

The former Arsenal star also has international duty at this summer's European Championship to look forward to, with Wales eager to repeat their heroics from 2016 that saw them reach the semi-final stage.

Ramsey, who has 61 caps to his name, added: "I’m very proud to play for Wales and want to play for them as much as I can. But it’s been limited in the last few years.

"The aim is to get back into decent shape and show what I’m capable of again.

"I still feel like I have many years ahead of me, and it’s just about getting my body back into a decent place where it can perform regularly again. I’m confident that I can do that."

