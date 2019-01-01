Ramos handed extra one-match Champions League ban for deliberate yellow card

The defender will now miss the first leg of Real Madrid's quarter-final should they make it past Ajax next week

defender Sergio Ramos has been handed an extra one-match ban by UEFA for deliberately getting booked against earlier this month.

Ramos was shown a yellow card in the closing stages of Real's 2-1 victory in Amsterdam, which means he is suspended for the second leg at Santiago Bernabeu on March 5.

The international then suggested in an interview after the match that he had been booked intentionally so as to avoid the risk of a suspension in the quarter-finals, although he later backtracked on those comments.

Article continues below

However, UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body have now adjudged that Ramos had deliberately got himself booked and have issued an additional ban, meaning he will miss the first leg of the quarter-final should Real progress.

“The CEDB has decided to suspend the Real Madrid CF player Sergio Ramos for two (2) UEFA competition matches for which he would be otherwise eligible for clearly receiving a yellow card on purpose,” read a UEFA statement. “The two-match suspension includes the automatic one-match suspension for the repeated cautions.”

More to follow.