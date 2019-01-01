Ramon Azeez’s Granada return to La Liga summit after Real Betis win

The 26-year-old was on parade from start to finish as the Nasrids got a crucial win to return to the top of the Spanish elite division

Ramon Azeez was in action for Granada as they pulled past 1-0 at Nuevo Los Carmenes to continue their fine start to the season.

Despite Los Verdiblancos edging the first-half, it would be the Nasrids that secured maximum points courtesy of Alvaro Vadillo’s 61st-minute strike.

The Spaniard fired past goalkeeper Joel Robles for his second goal of the season after being set up by Carlos Fernandez.

Azeez was unlucky not to have found the net as his close-range shot hit the crossbar, with Fernandez failing to tuck home from a rebound.

While holding their own against Granada, Betis struggled to carve out any clear chances as Diego Martinez's men looked to lock down the contest in the second half.

They pushed hard for an equaliser late in the game but the hosts’ defence held firm for their sixth victory of the season.

With this, Granada are one point ahead of , Sociedad and who are all tied on 19 points.

They travel to Coliseum Alfonso Perez for their next Spanish top-flight outing against .