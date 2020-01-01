Ramon Azeez helps Granada extend unbeaten run against Real Sociedad

The Nigeria international was on parade as the Nasrids secured a hard-fought victory at Reale Seguros Stadium

Ramon Azeez made a second-half substitute to help Granada clinch a 3-2 victory over in Friday’s game.

The international was afforded his 21st league appearance at Reale Segzuros and gave a good account of himself in the encounter.

Having recorded a victory against Deportivo and played out a draw with , the midfielder helped his side extend the unbeaten run to three games against the Whites and Blues.

Granada hit the ground running in the match with Antonio Puertas opening scoring for the visitors in the 21st minute after he was set up by Domingos Duarte.

Roberto Soldado then doubled the lead for the Nasrids moments before the break with a brilliant individual effort.

Mikel Merino reduced the deficit for the Whites and Blues shortly after the restart of the second half before Mikel Oyarzabal dew the hosts levelled.

Super Eagles midfielder Azeez was introduced for Yan Brice Eteki in the 63rd minute as Granada aimed to secure all three points in the contest.

Duarte then scored the matching-winning goal with two minutes left to play after receiving a fine assist from Darwin Machis.

Azeez had an 86% pass rate in the game to help his side enjoy more possession and secure their 14th win of the season.

The victory propelled Diego Martínez’s men to the ninth spot on the league table after gathering 50 points from 35 games.

Azeez, who played a key role in their promotion to La Liga last season, has now featured 26 times across all competitions for the Nuevo Los Carmenes outfit this season.

The 27-year-old midfielder will hope to make more impact when Granada take on league leaders on July 13.