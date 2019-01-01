Rajagopal lauds capture of Vathanaka and Guerra to add to PKNS' firepower

K. Rajagopal was understandably happy to unveil Chan Vathanaka and Gabriel Guerra, revealing them as missing pieces in the PKNS' attacking jigsaw.

PKNS FC unveiled their latest two import signings on Friday with two very familiar faces in Gabriel Guerra and Chan Vathanaka. Both are attacking players aged 25 and 24 years old respectively and will add to the team that already comprised of Kpah Sherman and Romel Morales.

This will be Guerra's second stint with PKNS after first appearing for The Red Ants back in 2015 prior to his move to Johor Darul Ta'zim FC. As for Vathanaka, this is his second successive season starting with a Malaysian team having did the same with Pahang last season, albeit his time there was prematurely cut.

"You saw what Gabriel did with JDT. What kind of quality and leadership he will bring to the team. We needed that kind of player. He knows Malaysian football, he knows the team and maybe he wants to complete his journey with us.

"Chan also has his quality. He will bring something extra to the team because we lost Faris Ramli and we wanted someone to give us something different. You can never say complete but it's always good to have these quality players in the position that they play. They will definitely improve the attacking quality.

"This was what we were missing last season and these players will give us that as well as increasing our squad depth," enthused Rajagopal in the press conference.

The 2019 season has seen PKNS make numerous changes to the squad but the arrival of Guerra is undoubtedly the most high profile one as the Argentine has more than shown his quality in the past and will prove to be a very troublesome for opposition defenders.

That leaves just one more import slot for Rajagopal and PKNS to fill, with that being the Asian slot remaining. The former Malaysia national team head coach does not deny that now his attacking options have been filled, he wil turn his attention towards the defensive side of things.

Australian Zachary Anderson was the preferred choice in the 2018 season which saw PKNS finished high up the table in third spot. Another centre back is what Rajagopal is looking for to give the likes of Rodney Akwensivie and Shahrom Kalam competition as he prepares the team for a tough league opener away to Terengganu FC.

Follow Goal Malaysia on Instagram