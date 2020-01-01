'Raiola isn't defending Pogba, he just wants his next payday' - Man Utd urged to cut ties with controversial agent

The outspoken agent's latest comments about Paul Pogba's future should be enough to force the club into action

should cut ties with Mino Raiola and refuse to sign any players represented by the controversial agent in wake of his latest outburst about Paul Pogba, says Gary Neville.

The outspoken Raiola took to Instagram on Monday to criticise Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for his comments saying Pogba belongs to the club, insisting that the Frenchman is his own man.

It is not the first time Raiola has spoken publicly about Pogba’s situation at United, as just last week he hinted that the 26-year-old could move to Juventus in the summer.

Neville has accused Raiola of seeking to exploit United in order to force through a move for Pogba and earn millions in commission.

As a result, he feels the club should refuse to work with him going forward as the current saga is damaging their reputation.

“It will end with Paul Pogba leaving Manchester United," Neville told Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football. "What needs to happen is the club needs to make a stand against that agent. He has messed them around now for years, with Pogba and with other players, and why they allow themselves to be played I’ll never know.

“He is a serious thorn in the side for them and United should just stand strong and not do business with this guy and say to players ‘if you’re represented by him we won’t deal with you’.

“He is publicly trying to embarrass the club all the time. He will say he is defending the player and sticking up for Paul Pogba but what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said was not an aggressive move, he was saying that he was a United player, they paid £90 million for him and they wanted him to play well. He wasn’t claiming ownership of him.

“But Raiola wants Pogba out the club, he wants his next payday. He has made millions off that player and he will continue to do so. He is the golden egg for Mino Raiola.”

Neville’s former Manchester United team-mate Roy Keane agrees that the club should sell Pogba in the summer, as his positive attributes are far outweighed by the negative baggage he comes with.

“There’s been lots of noises coming out of Pogba’s camp for a number of months," Keane said.

“The simple thing I would do is move him on in the summer. He is a good player but there is too much baggage with him and his agent so just move him on.

“Sometimes you have to lose to win. It might backfire on you, but if it’s not right for the club and these agents are laughing at you, then let these lads go. Look at the bigger picture.

“Don’t be chasing after these players who don’t really want to be at the club. I don’t think Pogba wants to be there. so just shake his hand and off you go.”