Raiola hints at Haaland sale by Borussia Dortmund this summer

The Norwegian is one of the biggest stars in the game and has a host of teams looking at him

Mino Raiola has suggested Borussia Dortmund may be tempted to sell Erling Haaland this summer.

Haaland’s impressive form for Dortmund has made him one of European football’s hottest properties, but the German club have maintained that the Norwegian will not be sold this summer.

It has been reported that Haaland has a release clause of €75 million ($90m/£65m), which only comes into force in 2022, and Raiola hinted BVB could be tempted by a higher offer this year.

What has been said?

“What we know as of today is that Dortmund spoke extremely solemnly to us and said: 'We are not selling him'. That's the situation, definitely,” Haaland’s agent Raiola told AS. “That's what they've said. Now let's see if that desire is still there through to the 1st of September.

“Today, the official stance of Dortmund is this. But I've got another view, I think that if a good opportunity comes up and everyone would be happy, we'll put it on the table.”

Champions League qualification key

A footballer of Haaland’s standing in the game needs to be playing in Europe’s premier club competition.

Dortmund are in a battle to make the top four in the Bundesliga, as they are sat in fifth and trail Eintracht Frankfurt and Wolfsburg by one and two points respectively.

Failing to secure a seat at the top table may force Dortmund’s hand, and Raiola is convinced the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and a scrum of clubs can afford the forward.

“I don't know if they can afford him, because I haven't studied their books,” Raiola said of Madrid. “But I think they can. I think they all can. The question is different: Can Madrid afford not to buy Haaland? And Barca?”

Haaland belongs at a big club

Haaland is only 20, but is one of the premier forwards in Europe and Raiola feels his client will have the pick of the pack.

“Haaland is interested in two things: Scoring goals, because he’s a little bit like Cristiano [Ronaldo] or Zlatan [Ibrahimovic]… it’s his obsession, in a positive way. And winning titles.

“No doubt he’ll pick somewhere where he feels those two things go together best for him. It's really hard to lie. When a club like Barcelona or Real Madrid comes in for you, with so much history and being such a big club, it's hard to say no. PSG is getting into this group of big clubs, City is trying, Juve have always been there.

“The league they play in is important too. PSG plays in the worst league of the big clubs. Bayern are in an attractive league, but we know they always win it. In Spain there are three clubs with a chance.”

Article continues below

Haaland not motivated by money

Raiola has made himself and his clients extremely wealthy, but the sporting project will decide Haaland’s next move.

When asked if Haaland would go to the highest bidder, Raiola replied: “No, no... my job is to maximise the economic performance of the player, but it needs to be a major project.”

Further reading