Quintero claims Man City talks but is hoping for extended River Plate stay

The Colombia international, who starred at the 2018 World Cup and in the Copa Libertadores, says his agent has met with the Premier League champions

Juan Quintero claims he has emerged as a possible target for Manchester City, with his agent having met with the Premier League champions.

The Colombia international playmaker spent 2018 on loan at River Plate from Porto.

Over the course of the calendar year, he put in a number of eye-catching performances.

The 25-year-old scored one and assisted two others for his country at the World Cup finals in Russia, with that campaign ended by a penalty shootout defeat to England in the last 16.

He then went on to shine in the Copa Libertadores final, with his extra-time effort settling a keenly fought two-legged clash with arch-rivals Boca Juniors.

A spell in Argentina has helped to revive the South American’s career, which had stalled after slipping out of favour at Porto.

His renaissance has thrust him onto the transfer radar of a number of clubs, with City seemingly among his many admirers.

Quintero told Radio Continental: "My agent has had a meeting with Manchester City, which makes me very proud."

Despite attracting interest from England, the highly rated midfielder has suggested that it will take a special offer to lure him into a move.

He added: “If I’m to return to Europe it has to be for the benefit of all, not just a financial thing.

Quintero would prefer to remain at River if given the choice, with the club aware of his feelings on the back of a memorable campaign which took them to the Club World Cup.

He said: “I’m a River Plate fan and I want to stay here, and the president knows that.”

With that stance being made clear to all concerned, Quintero has also moved to distance himself from reports suggesting that he could be another high-profile addition to the ranks in Asia.

“Going to China would be important on an economic level, but this does not come to mind,” he said.

Quintero is under contract at Porto until 2021, so anybody hoping to secure his services on a permanent basis will need to part with a sizeable fee in order to get a deal done.