Qatar focused on boosting amenities for travelling fans as 2022 World Cup draws closer

Qatar are building numerous hotels and accommodation facilities ahead of the showpiece event...

Even as the 2022 World Cup draws ever so close, Qatar are gearing up their preparations for football biggest festival. The middle-east nation have already unveiled four out of eight planned stadiums for the World Cup, with work on stadium infrastructure progressing at an impressive rate.

And it's not just world class stadiums that profess unparallelled viewing experience for fans that Qatar are building. They are also focusing on other amenities for the fans including top-class accommodation and travel infrastructure as the country strives to ensure the fans have a complete experience at the World Cup.

With the world expected to descend in Qatar in November and December 2022, Qatar Tourism has planned to add 105 new hotels and serviced apartments in Doha which already has an extensive hotel and apartment portfolio, being a world-class business destination.

The new facilities are also expected to cater to fans from varying backgrounds, contributing a unique amenity or experience to Qatar's property portfolio. In line with this, there have been several exciting hotel launches recently in the country, with Banyan Tree Doha, a five-star luxury property, standing out. It is designed by renowned interior designer Jacques Garcia.

There are also similar renowned hotels opening in Doha later this year like the Pullman Doha West Bay, the JW Marriott West Bay and the Steigenberger Hotel, famed for its exclusive hospitality.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive and Chairman of Qatar Tourism, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are continuing to expand our tourism offer to ensure guests enjoy the best of Qatari hospitality while being able to choose a hotel, resort or serviced apartment that accommodates to their budget and needs.

"These upcoming properties are part of our strategy to diversify our offering and broaden our appeal to visitors. We are pleased to expand our global tourism offer in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and provide travellers with more options to experience the very best of Qatar.”

Qatar Tourism, the official government body responsible for the development and promotion of tourism in Qatar, have also facilitiated highlighting the country's unique offerings for fans to enjoy not just the football, but also what the country has to offer. Qatar has its share of beaches, flora and fauna, desert experiences and cultural offerings.

Promoting the 'Qatar experience' to football fans from all over the world will go a long way in helping the country become the fastest growing destination in the middle east.