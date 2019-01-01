Pulisic will settle in well in Premier League after £58m Chelsea move - McBride

The winger is heading to Stamford Bridge from Borussia Dortmund in the summer and has been backed for success

Christian Pulisic has the necessary attributes to make a major impact in the Premier League with , according to former striker Brian McBride.

U.S. national team star Pulisic has already agreed a £58 million deal to link up with Chelsea in the summer and he is currently finishing off the season on loan at .

Pulisic’s exploits during his time with Dortmund have seen him heralded as one of the best young talents in world football, and McBride feels the 20-year-old winger can continue to prosper when he pitches up at Stamford Bridge.

“With the speed of the Premier League, I think Christian Pulisic will fit in and settle in well. He adapted very well as a young player in and in the . He hasn’t shown any weaknesses so far," McBride told us-bookies.com .

“Right now, he’s probably not in the best form of his career as he isn’t playing each week, but the talent is there and his thought process is very quick.

“He’s a very mature young player and has a desire to continually improve. When you have that kind of mentality, you can deal with the physicality in the Premier League and at a team like Chelsea this will help him settle in.”

Pulisic is one of several youngsters making an impact in European football and McBride has also been impressed by forward Josh Sargent.

He added: “I’m a big fan of Josh Sargent, young centre-forward, extremely good with his understanding of runs and puts himself in great positions. He’s a player who understands movement and has the ability to finish.

“He has all the attributes you want in a forward, the ability to hold the ball up. But people forget how good a passer of the ball he is. His movement is exceptional, and along with the composure to score goals. You can fine-tune these skills, but he has it from the get-go.”

McBride has also been following the progress of Tyler Adams since the midfielder left the to join club in the January transfer window.

“Tyler Adams is a very similar player to Chris Armas in his day,” said McBride. “Tyler is a little better with the ball than Chris was but when you think about a player that can move box to box, his work-rate and energy is contagious.

"When he’s on the field, everyone else gets a lift because you know he’s a player that will be in the right position, cover the right spots and know that there’s not a ball that he doesn’t want to track down.

“He came on as a substitute for RB Leipzig against at half-time and changed the game.

"He provided the running and penetration to help the team get the draw in that game. He is one of those players that can slot into a few different positions, but he does his best work from the centre of midfield. He’s a player that has an end product on top of excellent work rate.”