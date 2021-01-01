Pulisic, McKennie, Dike among players named to USMNT's preliminary squad for Nations League

The U.S. will face Honduras in the competition's semi-final with either Mexico or Costa Rica to play the winner in the finale

Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Daryl Dike are among the 40 players named to the U.S. men's national team's preliminary squad for this summer's Nations League semi-finals.

CONCACAF unveiled each of the four semi-finalists' preliminary squads on Monday, with the USMNT set to face Honduras on June 3rd in Denver before taking on either Mexico or Costa Rica in the tournament finale.

Before that, though, the U.S. will have one pre-Nations League tune-up friendly as they'll take on Switzerland on May 30.

The U.S. preliminary squad

GOALKEEPERS: Ethan Horvath, Sean Johnson, David Ochoa, Zack Steffen, Matt Turner

DEFENDERS: John Brooks, Reggie Cannon, Sergino Dest, Aaron Long, Mark McKenzie, Matt Miazga, Tim Ream, Bryan Reynolds, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, Miles Robinson, Sam Vines, DeAndre Yedlin, Walker Zimmerman

MIDFIELDERS: Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams, Luca De La Torre, Sebastian Lletget, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Owen Otasowie, Kellyn Acosta, Gio Reyna, Cristian Roldan, Jackson Yueill

FORWARDS: Paul Arriola, Tyler Boyd, Konrad De La Fuente, Daryl Dike, Nicholas Gioacchini, Christian Pulisic, Josh Sargent, Jordan Siebatcheu, Tim Weah, Gyasi Zardes

A busy summer

USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter faces a hectic summer with the team also set to feature in the Gold Cup in the coming months.

With the U.S. U-23s missing out on the Olympics, the USMNT faces a slightly less strenuous summer, although Berhalter has said that he hopes to give his top stars a significant period of rest ahead of World Cup qualifying.

Knowing that, Berhalter is expected to turn to something resembling an A-Team for the Nations League with a more experimental, and perhaps domestic-based, Gold Cup squad taking the field in July.

