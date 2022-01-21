Pulisic, McKennie and Pepi headline USMNT squad for January qualifiers as Reyna misses out

Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Ricardo Pepi headline the U.S. men's national team squad for World Cup qualifiers as Gio Reyna misses out due to injury.

The U.S. are set to face El Salvador, Canada and Honduras during the three-game window, which will prove vital to the team's World Cup hopes.

They'll host El Salvador in Columbus on January 27 before visiting Canada three days later, and then finishing the window against Honduras in Minnesota.

USMNT squad in full

GOALKEEPERS: Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Gabriel Slonina (Chicago Fire), Zack Steffen (Manchester City), Matt Turner (New England Revolution)

DEFENDERS: Reggie Cannon (Boavista), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona), Brooks Lennon (Atlanta United), Mark McKenzie (Genk), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

MIDFIELDERS: Kellyn Acosta (LAFC), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Luca de la Torre (Heracles), Sebastian Lletget (New England Revolution), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)

FORWARDS: Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounder), Ricardo Pepi (Augsburg), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Tim Weah (Lille), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)

The big picture

As things stand, the USMNT sit second in the eight-team table, just one point behind Canada through eight games.

The top three finishers will qualify for Qatar automatically, with the fourth-place team set to face an opponent from Oceania for a spot at the World Cup.

During the last window, the U.S. defeated Mexico 2-0 in Cincinnati, but settled for a 1-1 draw in Jamaica to end their run of competitive fixtures for 2021.

After this set of three games, the U.S. will wrap up qualifying in March with matches in Mexico and Costa Rica around a home clash with Panama.

