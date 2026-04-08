PSV has sent a light-hearted yet appreciative message to FC Volendam after the Eredivisie outfit played a pivotal role in helping the Eindhoven club secure the league title this weekend. The two clubs had already exchanged some good-natured banter, and PSV has now honoured its promise to acknowledge Volendam’s assistance.

On Saturday, PSV narrowly beat FC Utrecht 4-3, yet remained reliant on Feyenoord slipping up elsewhere. That favour was promptly granted: the Rotterdam outfit could only muster a 0-0 stalemate against the same Volendam side.

“I haven’t had a text from Joey (Veerman, ed.) yet, but I do expect a bonus our way,” joked Henk Veerman immediately after the match on ESPN. “We’ll have to discuss that. Joey, congratulations, eh.”

When the subject was raised again during PSV’s title celebrations on Tuesday, Joey Veerman merely smiled and said, “We’ll have to discuss that.”

According to the Noordhollands Dagblad, PSV made good on its promise on Wednesday when Bavaria’s executive driver rolled up at Volendam’s training ground with ten trays of limited-edition PSV championship beer.

Henk Veerman, the Volendam striker, grinned as he accepted the first can; it bore his friend Joey’s name and shirt number. According to the Noordhollands Dagblad, most players left the beer untouched: a crucial league match against FC Twente looms on Friday.