PSG’s Hakimi scores stunner on Ligue 1 debut

The Moroccan joined the Parisians from Inter Milan and capped his maiden French topflight appearance with a first-half wonder

Achraf Hakimi scored a superb goal on his first Ligue 1 game to inspire Paris Saint-Germain to a 2-1 comeback victory over Troyes on Saturday night.

Hakimi dazzled in the right-back position and he made an instant impact to put the Parc des Princes giants back on level terms against ESTAC thanks to his delightful finish.

Newcomers Troyes took a well-deserved lead within 10 minutes courtesy of Oualid El Hajjam. Left unmarked in PSG’s dangerous area, the Morocco international headed Dylan Chambost’s corner kick past a stranded Keylor Navas.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men fought back to convert their first real chance as Hakimi belted a half-volley past goalkeeper Gauthier Gallon after a lovely floated ball from Ander Herrera.

With that, the 22-year-old became the first PSG player since Metehan Guclu to find the net on his French topflight debut. The former Turkey youth international achieved his feat in April 2019 against Nantes.

Also, he became the second Moroccan to score for the Parisians in the top flight. His compatriot Talal El Karkouri did that first in December 2002.

Two minutes later, PSG took the lead as another Herrera pass was chested by Kylian Mbappe, whose energy saw him round Gallon before teeing up to an onrushing Mauro Icardi, who put the ball beyond the goal line.

The hosts came out stronger in the second half but were unable to get the desired goals. Guinea Bissau striker Mama Balde had the best chance for Laurent Batlles’ team as he connected a chip with a scorpion that did not threaten Navas.

At the end of 90 minutes, PSG left Stade de l'Aube will all three points at stake.

While Hakimi was on parade from start to finish, Senegal international Idrissa Gueye was an unused substitute. Elsewhere, Benin Republic prospect Colin Dagba was not dressed for action.

For Troyes, El Hajjam was substituted for Tanguy Zoukro with Issa Kabore (Burkina Faso) and Mali's duo of Youssouf Kone and Rominigue Kouame featuring for 90 minutes.

Considered to be one of the game's top attacking full-backs, the Morocco international Hakimi completed a switch from Inter Milan as manager Pochettino added star quality to his squad.