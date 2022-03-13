Paris Saint-Germain have sent a message of support to Bruno Rodriguez after seeing the former striker get his leg amputated due to the "constant suffering" he'd endured post-retirement.

The Frenchman enjoyed a 16-year career that saw him play for 11 different clubs, including PSG and Monaco.

Rodriguez eventually retired in 2005, but has since struggled with chronic pain as a result of his exertions on the pitch and was forced to undergo major surgery.

What's been said?

The French players’ union (UNFP) have confirmed that the 49-year-old has had one of his legs amputated in order to end the pain once and for all.

"UNFP transmits strength and courage to Bruno Rodriguez, who had to, as a result of his football career, resort to the amputation of a leg due to constant suffering," a statement from the organisation reads.

💪 Il a été l'un des attaquants qui a marqué notre football du début 90 au coeur des années 2000. @UNFP transmet force et courage à Bruno Rodriguez, qui a dû, séquelles de sa carrière de footballeur, se résoudre à l'amputation d'une jambe à force de souffrances permanentes. pic.twitter.com/NvNb4CuDAl — UNFP (@UNFP) March 12, 2022

PSG have also sent their best wishes to Rodriguez via their social media channels, while inviting him to return to Parc des Princes once he is able.

"Paris Saint-Germain sends a message of support to its former striker Bruno Rodriguez, his family and his loved ones in this difficult ordeal," the club has written on Twitter.

"The Club brings you all its strength and hopes to be able to welcome you as soon as possible to the Parc des Princes."

Le Paris Saint-Germain adresse un message de soutien à son ancien attaquant Bruno Rodriguez, sa famille et à ses proches dans cette épreuve difficile.



Le Club vous apporte toute sa force et espère pouvoir vous accueillir dès que possible au Parc des Princes ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/nxpND7CHqf — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) March 12, 2022

Rodriguez' career journey

Rodriguez began his career at Monaco in 1989 and spent two years on their books before joining Bastia, where he properly announced himself in France by scoring 19 goals in 55 games.

He then took in a brief spell at Strasbourg before joining Metz, which is where he managed to produce his best form between 1997 and 1999, finding the net 30 times through 73 appearances.

PSG then came calling and he scored six goals in his sole season in Paris, which began with a loan to Bradford that had to be cancelled after five games.

Rodriguez was sold to Lens in the summer of 2000 and over the next four years he was loaned to Guingamp, Rayo Vallecano, Ajaccio and his former club Metz, before being sold to Clermont Foot for the 2004-05 season in a final swansong.

