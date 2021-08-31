PSG in talks to sign Sporting CP left-back Nuno Mendes

The Ligue 1 heavyweights are looking to close a deal for the teenager following a superb season at domestic and international level

Paris Saint-Germain are looking to rush through a swap deal for Sporting CP defender Nuno Mendes that will see Pablo Sarabia go the other way, Goal understands.

The highly-rated left-back looks set to swap Portugal for France on the final day of the summer transfer window, with a move to Parc des Princes from Estadio Jose Alvalade.

In return, the Primeira Liga outfit will bring Spain star Sariba - a member of La Roja's Euro 2020 semi-finalist squad - from Ligue 1 to bolster their attacking ranks.

What does the deal entail?

Any move for Mendes is believed to be only a loan at this stage for the 18-year-old, though it will come with the option to buy if the Portugal international - also a Euro 2020 squad member - impresses under Mauricio Pochettino.

It is not known if Sarabia, much admired for the duration of the summer by Sporting, will arrive also on a temporary basis, or if his move to Lisbon will be a full-time one.

Either way, it proves beneficial for both parties, with PSG able to add a highly-rated defensive recruit to their team while their European rivals - fellow Champions League competitors this term - add further firepower across their midfield area.

Mendes' career so far

The potential capture of Mendes, a graduate of Sporting's impressive youth system, is a further signal of intent from PSG, who have enjoyed a busy window - headlined by Lionel Messi's arrival.

Having broke through to the first team in 2020, he was a part of last term's double-winning campaign, enjoying both league and cup glory and starting their Taca de Liga final victory.

He has already claimed silverware this season too, having helped them to the Supertaca Candido de Oliveira against Braga in July, while he won five caps at senior international level this year as Portugal came up short of defending their European Championship crown.

