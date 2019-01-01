PSG defender Kimpembe hails ‘monster’ Gueye after Real Madrid display

The midfielder delivered an outstanding performance to help the Parisians secure a comfortable advantage against the Spanish side

defender Presnel Kimpembe has praised his teammate Idrissa Gueye, calling him a monster, following his performance against .

The 29-year-old provided an assist and helped his side keep a clean sheet in their 3-0 thrashing of Zinedine Zidane’s men in Wednesday’s game.

Gueye teamed up with the French champions in the summer from and has continued to turn heads since his arrival, starring in the four games he played so far.

Impressed with the showings from international, Kimpembe has taken time to laud the combative midfielder.

“Gueye? He's a monster. He does us a lot of good in addition to being a hard worker, he is good technically. The club, the fans and his teammates can all be proud of him,” he told the media.

Gueye, while reacting to the Parisians’ emphatic victory over the 2018 champions, has said: “It's a perfect start, it was important to start well, especially at home against a big team, we did it.

“What made the difference? Individualities, but the team, we were able to stay united and strong during difficult times, and in good times we managed to keep the ball and make it turn, put them in difficulty and respect the instructions of the coach."

On his performance, he said: “It does not matter to me, the most important thing is to be on the pitch and try to help the team.

“The coach congratulated me. I'm not surprised, that's good, but it's easier to be good when you work together as a team.”

Gueye will hope to make his fourth appearance for PSG when they make a trip to Groupama Stadium to take on on Sunday.