'Protect us all in these challenging times' - Martinez thankful for support after undergoing successful surgery

The Atlanta United star suffered a torn ACL in his side's MLS season-opener

Josef Martinez announced on Wednesday that he has undergone successful surgery after tearing his ACL during 's season-opener against Nashville SC.

On Wednesday, Martinez underwent the operation to repair that torn ligament under the care of Dr. Volker Musahl and Dr. Freddie Fu, the latter of whom was credited as the man responsible with saving Zlatan Ibrahimovic's career after a similar injury suffered while the Swedish star was with .

Martinez, the 2018 MVP, was already in solid form to start the season, having bagged two goals in a two-legged victory over Honduran club Motagua in the opening round of the Concacaf before suffering the injury in Atlanta's 2-1 win over Nashville in the season-opening match.

The Venezuelan forward is expected to miss most of, if not all of, the MLS season, although the league's suspension due to the coronavirus could result in a late-season return for the forward.

Until then, though, he'll have a long road back as he thanked doctors, teammates and fans in the aftermath of his surgery.