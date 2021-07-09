'Pressure is a good thing' - Ivan Vukomanovic unconcerned by Kerala Blasters' managerial 'merry-go-round'!

The Kochi-based club have appointed eight full-time managers before Vukomanovic in their seven-year history...

Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) runners-up Kerala Blasters are not known for their patience towards managers, with no manager starting two successive seasons with the club so far in their seven-year-history.

The club have not qualified for the ISL play-offs ever since 2016 and that track-record has seen many a manager come and go at the Kochi-base club. After parting ways with Kibu Vicuna towards the end of last season, following a disappointing run of results, Blasters have now appointed Serbian coach Ivan Vukomanovic to take charge of affairs.

The former Apollon Limassol manager will now have to manage the expectations of a fanbase of considerable size that has been starved of success for a long time now. And given the history of the Blasters' management, Vukomanovic will have to deliver or face the axe.

But the 44-year-old is not fazed by the pressure he will have to deal with at his new club.

"I grew up in such an environment, in a club with a lot of fans and pressure. Pressure is a positive thing," Vukomanovic, who has played for the likes of Bordeaux, Red Star Belgrade and more, told Goal.

"In football, nothing happens overnight. In modern football, the keyword is consistency. Winning trophies and making good projects work, you need at least one season not put all things in place, like putting pieces together in a puzzle. If you want to build good things, you have to work correctly, intelligently and with consistency. Then as a club you become unbeatable. I'd like to see, after covid is gone, to become unbeatable at home, to see that fire, the players have to know and deal with the pressure and must be capable of wearing that yellow shirt.

"Instant solutions don't exist in football. I hope we will be capable of making many people happy and proud."

Blasters finished second from bottom in the previous season but they do have some talented young players like Rahul KP, Jeakson Singh, Givson Singh, Ruivah Hormipam and more. Vukomanovic is counting on the young blood he has at his disposal as he looks to revive the club's fortunes.

His first task is to ensure the club develop a reputation for being 'tough to beat'.

"Our first task is to improve many aspects and to add some new things. And of course, improve collectively and individually. KBFC have a good group of young players, some national team players who can become better and be better a team. When you are working correctly towards that goal, the results will come.

"I wont say our first season will be a transition. When we are playing in Kochi, we want to become unbeatable. Everyone should know we are a tough team to beat."

Vukomanovic also gave an insight into what his philosophy at Kerala Blasters will be like, stressing once again on the fact that his primary focus will be to make the club a very tough team to beat.

"All systems are good (for me). It depends on the material (players) you have in the dressing room. The players who can fulfill the task on the field.

"Then it's adapting to you opponent and how to use their weaknesses and your strengths and it depends from game to game. I would like to make a team that is hard to beat."