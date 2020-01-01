'Premier League table doesn't mean much until February' - Mourinho plays down Tottenham title talk

The Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho is unfazed about his side's position in the top-flight standings at the moment

Jose Mourinho has played down talk of winning the title, insisting the Premier League table "doesn't mean much" until February or March.

Tottenham are sixth in the table – two points behind leaders – ahead of hosting and Hove Albion on Sunday.

Spurs have lost just one of their opening six league games and have netted more goals (16) than anyone else, leading to suggestions they could challenge for the title.

But Tottenham head coach Mourinho said it was too early to make judgments based on the standings.

"I believe the table now doesn't mean much. I believe that by February, March, you look to the table and understand the reality of the competition," he told a pre-match press conference.

"A part of that special season with a special Leicester [in 2015-16], a part of that you get into February or March and the reality of the teams are expressed on the table, in this moment not yet.

"We had magnificent results away in the Premier League but at home we lost too many points and with these points we would be there but it is not a target.

"The target is to win against Brighton knowing that anything can happen in the Premier League."

Spurs dropped points in additional time in home draws against and West Ham, with the latter coming back from 3-0 down in the final ten minutes.

Winless in three home league games this season, Tottenham last had a run of four matches without a home league win in December 2013, but Mourinho said he had no concerns.

"I am not so worried about the home record," said Mourinho, whose side are coming off a shock 1-0 loss to Royal Antwerp.

"I am worried about playing well and getting points and against , the frustration was we probably deserved, I think, a point but we didn't play well and in other games the feeling was different.

"We played very well against Newcastle, we played very well against West Ham so let's try and play very well against Brighton and when you play very well you normally win, so let's try."