Potter explains reasons for taking Chelsea job in open letter to Brighton supporters

Graham Potter has explained his reasons for agreeing to take charge at Chelsea while penning an open letter to those he is leaving behind at Brighton.

Succeeding Tuchel at Stamford Bridge

Opportunity too good to turn done

Leaves Seagulls in a good place

WHAT HAPPENED? The 47-year-old has seen his stock soar since catching the eye in Sweden with Ostersunds, with productive spells taken in at Swansea and the Amex Stadium. Another step up the coaching ladder is taking him to Stamford Bridge as successor to Thomas Tuchel, with a farewell being bid to a club that has allowed him to display impressive recruitment and tactical nous.

WHAT THEY SAID: Explaining his decision to head for west London, Potter has told Brighton’s official website: “This has been three wonderful years with a club that has changed my life, and I want to take a moment to say goodbye to all of you who have made it such a special period of my career. I bid farewell to a great club and one that will always mean so much to me and my family. For some I recognise that the change that comes so suddenly in football can be hard to accept. I may not be able to persuade you all to forgive my departure – but I would at least like to take the chance to say thank you.

“I hope that you will understand that at this stage of my career, I felt I had to grasp a new opportunity. I feel I am a better person and a better manager for the experiences I have had here. Not every team selection or decision has been perfect. But the club has created an environment that gives you the scope to make mistakes, learn from them and then improve.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Potter took in 135 games in charge of Brighton, seeing them 42 victories across that spell, and walks away with the Seagulls sat fourth in the Premier League table.

AND WHAT'S MORE: They are sat three points ahead of Chelsea, with the Blues making another change in their dugout after struggling to find a spark in domestic and Champions League competition.

DID YOU KNOW? Since the start of last season, only Liverpool (11.4) and Manchester City (9.9) have averaged more high turnovers per game than Graham Potter’s Brighton (9.8) in the Premier League.

WHAT NEXT FOR POTTER? Chelsea have seen Premier League fixtures postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, but Potter’s first game at the helm could come in a European clash with Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday.