Postecoglou's classy gesture for 'obsessed' fan

The former Socceroos coach with a very nice touch for a long-time fan

When Ange Postecoglou resigned as Socceroos coach, it left green and gold supporter Khalil Kayal heartbroken.

"His decision to stand aside from the Socceroos was pretty heartbreaking as I didn't want to believe all the rumours but it was inevitable," Kayal told Goal.

"I remember watching his farewell press conference on my phone live while driving to work and it got a little emotional for everyone."

It's safe to say then, that when Kayal missed out on having a chat or even just getting a signature from Postecoglou at a recent book launch in Sydney he was left a little disappointed.

But after hearing he'd missed the chance to meet one of his biggest fans, Postecoglou decided to send Kayal a personal message all the way from Japan, along with a few mementos.

For Kayal, the gesture and not the gift itself, meant so much and looks set to only fuel his obsession with a coach that got him believing in Australian football.

"My Ange obsession is a part of my obsession of Australian football but it would have to be in my opinion, the way he changed how to play football in Australia and the love he gave me for the national team once again with his attack-minded and we will take on the world approach," Kayal said.

"He made me believe. His statesman like leadership makes me want him to not only be the coach of my football team, but probably chairman of my federation.

"Ange is ambitious while people like Lowy and Gallop are conservative number crunchers.

"He will back with the Socceroos once he has finished managing in one of the top five European leagues - I'm sure of it."

Postecoglou will spend 2019 in Japan with Yokohama F.Marinos after having his contract extended with the J-League club he guided to a 12th placed finished last year.