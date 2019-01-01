Postecoglou hoping to replicate second-year surge at Yokohama

The Australian manager is keen to continue his trend of finding consistency after a turbulent first year

First impressions aren't something Ange Postecoglou prides himself on and the former Socceroos manager admits he's had to turn things upside down with Yokohama F.Marinos as he seeks success in the J-League.

While his first season in charge of Yokohama wasn't exactly a failure, Marinos only avoided a relegation play-off on goal difference as Postecoglou looked to implement his trademark attacking style at the club.

It's a process Postecoglou is familiar with and one he knows takes time to reap the necessary rewards.

With Brisbane Roar in the A-League, he asked not to be judged until a year into his tenure as he successfully turned the club around despite early struggles.

It was a shaky start at Melbourne Victory too as Postecoglou lost his first game in charge to Melbourne Heart and didn't claim a win until his fourth match.

His Socceroos tenure also had to withstand tough early results with a daunting World Cup group not helping Postecoglou's cause as he won just two of his first 12 games at the helm.

With Postecoglou's second season with Yokohama to kick off against Gamba Osaka on Saturday, he's keen to once again put early teething problems behind him and take Marinos to the next level.

"Wherever I’ve been the first year is always challenging because we’re turning things upside down," Postecoglou told The Japan Times.

Article continues below

"This year we’ve got a bigger squad of players who can play our kind of football, and hopefully with that, we get more consistency.

"Last year our best was very good and our worst was terrible, and now we’re bridging that gap to be more consistent and make our best even better.

“It’s not about focusing on one part of the field, it’s about progressing what we’re doing as a whole. The challenge this year is to show we’ve taken that to another level."