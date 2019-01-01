Possible Western Melbourne names leaked

Fans will be able to vote on the new A-League side's name in the coming days

The potential team names of the A-League's newest franchise have been spotted online with a public vote set to decide Western Melbourne's official title.

But ahead of an official reveal of names that are in the running, an IP search from one eagle-eyed journalist has seemingly confirmed what options fans will have to choose between.

prompted by something i saw on facebook, just did an IP Australia search and i'm going to leave these right here for y'all to discuss: #aleague pic.twitter.com/g2BNqM9VLj

— Vince Rugari (@VinceRugari) February 1, 2019

From Western Melbourne Warriors to Westside Pride FC, the choices haven't got too many people excited on social media with West Melbourne Athletic an early favourite.

An official vote for the A-League's newest club's colours and name will open on Sunday with the options shortlisted after surveys conducted last year.

While set to join the A-League next season, it was confirmed on Thursday by Football Federation Australia that Western Melbourne won't be competing in the 2019 FFA Cup.

In other Western Melbourne news, the club has confirmed their first player signing in the form of Greek international Panagiotis Kone, who will be the side's marquee man next season.

The 31-year-old midfielder has signed a two-year deal with the club and has spent most of his career in Serie A.