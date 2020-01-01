Porto's Marega was let down by his teammates after alleged racist abuse - Balogun

The Nigerian defender has thrown his weight behind the Mali international after suffering alleged racist insults in Portugal

Athletic centre-back Leon Balogun has voiced his support for forward Moussa Marega after alleged racist abuse in Sunday's Primeira Liga encounter.

Marega endured a torrid night against Vitoria Guimaraes, with the home fans allegedly abusing him for his skin colour during the game that ended 2-1 in favour of Porto.

After putting the Dragons ahead with his 60th-minute strike, the 28-year-old reacted to the alleged racist chants by pointing his thumbs down and raising a middle finger to the fans.

Marega was walking off the pitch but his teammates and the opposition persuaded the Malian striker to play on, however, Balogun believes they could have supported him in making a stance against the inhumane act.

"He must have felt like the loneliest person in that moment. Let down by his team mates," Balogun tweeted.

"I don’t know if you see this my brother, Marega but I stand with you. Respect for walking off and standing up, not just against those idiots but your team mates as well! #MaregaTheBrave."

He must have felt like the loneliest person in that moment. Let down by his team mates! I don’t know if you see this my brother @marega91 but I stand with you ✊🏽 Respect for walking off and standing up, not just against those idiots but your team mates as well! #MaregaTheBrave https://t.co/0tGQVpnosn — Leon Balogun (@LeonBalogun) February 16, 2020

Marega was eventually replaced in the 72nd minute as his match-winning goal secured maximum points for Sergio Conceicao's side.

Porto are second in the Portuguese top-flight log, a point behind leaders , after gathering 53 points after 21 matches.