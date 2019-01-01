Popovic backs Castro to play on

The Spanish star continues to shine despite his advancing age

Having already locked down a large number of players for next season, Perth Glory coach Tony Popovic is keen to add Diego Castro to that list.

The Glory captain will turn 37 in July and is now into his fourth A-League campaign after a long career in .

Despite a few niggling injuries, Castro has continued to shine for Perth this season chipping in with six goals and three assists across 15 appearances.

With his contract expiring, Popovic is adamant the midfielder can play on and wants him to do so at Glory.

“I’m sure he can go on. I don’t have any doubt about him going on after what I’ve seen,” Popovic said.

“He is well enough and fit enough to continue and make an impact.

“I have the utmost respect for Diego as a person and a player. If he decides he wants to play at the end of the year, well then I’d love that to be with us at Perth.

Article continues below

“Really, at the moment his focus is on playing and enjoying his football, which he is. His family is happy here and we’ll see what happens at the end of the season.”

Any decision on Castro's future won't be made for a few months yet however with Glory owner Tony Sage revealing past negotiations have always taken place in June.

With Bruno Fornaroli set to arrive, Asian qualification all but wrapped up and a pre-season clash with to look forward to, Castro could find it hard to say no to one more season in Perth.