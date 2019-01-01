Premier League points against Perlis expunged

Perlis' expulsion has affected more than just the team; it has been decided that two teams' wins over them this season would not count after all.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

Hours after rejecting Perlis' appeal to be allowed to continue competing in the Malaysia , competitions organiser Malaysian Football League (MFL) on Thursday decided that results obtained in matches against the troubled side would be removed.

The Northern Lions got to play three matches this season before MFL punished them with expulsion from the Malaysian second tier early last week, for failing to pay their staff and players.

Their first match, away to UKM FC, ended in a 2-1 win to the hosts, while their second, against another university side UiTM FC ended in a 3-0 win. The last match they played before the decision, away to JDT II, ended in a 2-1 win for the home side.

"Goals scored, points obtained and matches that have been played against Perlis will be counted as zero.

"However, technical match organisation infractions and disciplinary decisions such as bookings and sendings off will still be in effect.

"Furthermore, Perlis will be excluded from match fixtures and league standings. This means that only 11 teams will continue competing [in the Premier League] until the end of the 2019 season," explained MFL in a press statement.

