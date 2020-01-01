Point-less Perth Glory need to bounce back against Ulsan in Asian Champions League repeat

The West Australian outfit have struggled in the competition to date and must turn their fortunes around before it's too late

Perth Glory will face Ulsan for the second time in the space of just three days on Friday night (AEDT) with their Asian campaign hanging by a thread.

Richard Garcia's side are yet to pick up a point from their first three group games but managed to throw three away in their most recent outing against Ulsan.

Daniel Stynes gave Glory the lead in the 71st minute before their K-League opponents equalised in the 89th minute and then found an injury-time winner via Junior.

That result leaves Perth bottom of Group F at the halfway stage, while Ulsan have soared to top spot with seven points from three games.

While Glory currently have nothing to show for their Asian campaign to date, they have shown signs of life in their past two outings.

Against Shanghai Shenhua, they finished strongly after trailing 2-0 and could well have salvaged a draw in what turned out to be a 2-1 defeat. While against Ulsan, Perth pushed for a winner after losing their late lead and were made to pay by their clinical K-League opponents.

Garcia has done well to patch a young squad together in and they have so far held their own - avoiding what could have been embarrassing results against far more experienced sides.

Glory will be desperate to ensure they put in another respectable performance against Ulsan on Friday night with nothing less than a win needed to ensure they keep their hopes of progression alive.