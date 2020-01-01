'Pogba will stay at Man Utd' – Schmeichel claims to have inside track from 'the right people'

The France star is never far from transfer speculation but a Red Devils icon has no doubts that he will remain in the Premier League

legend Peter Schmeichel claims to be “absolutely convinced” that Paul Pogba will remain at the club as “the right people” have told him the French World Cup winner wants to stay at Old Trafford amid speculation over his future.

Having returned to United to much fanfare in 2016 after four hugely successful years at , the 27-year-old has been the subject of plenty of controversy both on and off the pitch.

From questions about his attitude and contribution on the field, to criticism of his regular changes of hairstyle, in addition to flirting with a potential move to , among other clubs, Pogba is never far from the headlines.

The midfielder is still ranked amongst the best in the world and Schmeichel believes that what goes on behind the scenes is very different to how the player is portrayed by the press.

“I’m absolutely convinced he wants to stay,” the former goalkeeper told the Express. “I think we’ll see somebody, more of the player we saw a year ago.”

Pushed to explain why he is so confident Pogba will remain on the books of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, Schmeichel added: “I just know – you speak to the right people.

“One thing is how he’s portrayed in the media for what he does and what he says himself, and another thing is what his agent is doing. And a completely different thing is what it’s really like.

“He wanted to come back to Manchester United, he wanted to come back. And he has got, like any other player at that level in the world, he’s got his pride. And I don’t think he wants to leave. I don’t think so.”

Schmeichel went on to state that Solskjaer could well be the man to get the best out of the star, while adding that Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, is likely at least partly responsible for the ongoing transfer rumours.

“I think when Ole came, we straight away saw with Ole’s guidance and his knowledge with Paul, we saw precisely what he can give us. And that’s a lot,” he said.

“Unfortunately I don’t think he’s gotten great representation. He’s such a valuable asset so it’s great to shift him to another club, because that’s a lot of money to make.

“I think that if you have somebody telling you that in your ear at some point you’re bound to be confused. You’re a young player. All he should be content and focused on is playing.

“I hope with this period of being out of the game, I hope that with Ole’s management skills, he’s going to come back and love playing for Manchester United.”