Pogba snubbed as Man Utd legend picks candidates to take captain's armband from Valencia

The Red Devils are preparing to part company with their current skipper, as he approaches the end of his contract, with a new on-field leader sought

Paul Pogba is not a suitable candidate to succeed Antonio as captain, says Bryan Robson, with Chris Smalling and Ander Herrera more logical choices.

The Red Devils will be in a position to pass their armband on this summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Valencia will be moving on at the end of his contract, with the deadline having passed for an extension option to be taken up.

With a long-serving 33-year-old heading towards the exits, speculation has already surfaced regarding who will be appointed as United’s next on-field leader.

Pogba, as a World Cup winner and the club’s record signing, is considered to be a leading contender, having previously filled the role of skipper before being relieved of those duties by Jose Mourinho.

Robson, an iconic captain from his own playing days, is not convinced, though, that the Frenchman is the right man for the job.

He has told Sport Witness: “In the current squad, because of the way they try to organise, they communicate with team-mates, I think we only have two who are quite good at that.

“So, we have Chris Smalling, who tries to organise, he shouts at people, he organises people. And then Ander Herrera. I’ve watched him in training, he’s an organiser. And that’s what you need from your captain.

“I mean, sometimes you can go with ‘Paul Pogba could be a captain’, but Paul would just be the best player.

“So, he’s the best player, so, you give him the captaincy because he’s the best player. But Paul plays more of an individual sort of side.

“He’s not really saying to people ‘you come here, you come here, push forward’, or just applaud your team-mate.

“When they give the ball away, you encourage them. You don’t always tell everybody off.

“Sometimes you have to encourage your team-mates, you can’t just be telling people off all the time… I think Herrera and Smalling are two captains.”

Smalling will be at Old Trafford next season having recently committed to a new long-term contract.

Herrera, though, is another of those heading towards free agency.

He has expressed a desire to stay on and, as captain material, is expected to be presented with fresh terms at some stage before the current campaign comes to a close.