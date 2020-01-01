‘Pogba needs to make a difference in every game’ – Man Utd star mustn’t lose spark, says Meulensteen

The former Red Devils coach was pleased to see the Frenchman starring against Sheffield United, but wants those standards to be maintained

Paul Pogba has been challenged to “make a difference for in every game he plays”, with Rene Meulensteen looking for the World Cup winner to become more consistent.

Dips in form from the Frenchman have become all too familiar throughout a second spell at Old Trafford.

Flashes of brilliance have been delivered, but they have often been countered by forgettable displays and off-field antics that make the 27-year-old an easy target for critics.

Pogba was back to his creative best in a 3-2 victory over Sheffield United on Thursday, as United collected another comeback win on the road, and Meulensteen wants to see those standards maintained.

The former Red Devils coach told Stadium Astro: “I thought Paul did really well, he was positive and there were some nice pieces of skill on the ball. That is what you want to see from Paul Pogba week in, week out.

“He is the sort of player that needs to make a difference for Manchester United in every game he plays. He needs to play every game and be important in every game.

“Paul is a player, and there are many of them, that has world-class attributes and world-class moments. To be classed as a world-class player, when you talk about the players that spring to mind from past and present, they have performed time and time again, they have won championships and titles for their teams. Paul, in my opinion, has not done that often enough.

“This is the form you want to see. This is Paul Pogba - confident, great passing, getting his head up, great skills. If he can add a bit more of a goal threat then he is heading the right way.

“Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] has not always picked him to start games, which is difficult. When he’s come on he has had an impact at times and in other games he hasn’t had that. In other games he has been slow because the rest of the team has been slow.

“This is the Pogba that we want to see and the fans want to see.”

Having shown that he can operate alongside Portuguese playmaker Bruno Fernandes, with the pair starting together at Bramall Lane, Pogba will be looking to nail down a spot in Solskjaer’s plans for the hectic festive period – with a home date against arch-rivals Leeds next up for United.