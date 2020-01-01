‘Pogba can have positive impact for Man Utd’ – O’Shea looking forward to seeing ‘decent fella’ back

A former Red Devils team-mate of the World Cup-winning midfielder insists the Frenchman is not a disruptive influence at Old Trafford

Paul Pogba is not a disruptive influence at , says John O’Shea, with the World Cup winner expected to make a positive impact for the Red Devils once clear of injury struggles.

The international midfielder has been restricted to just eight appearances in the 2019-20 campaign.

He is, however, closing in on a long-awaited return to fitness and could figure prominently for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before the season comes to close.

More teams

Any outings he does take in will be played out against a backdrop of transfer speculation and questions regarding the 26-year-old’s commitment to the cause.

O’Shea, though, is adamant that Pogba remains a “decent fella” and a player that could have a timely impact in the Red Devils’ ongoing bids for a top-four finish and major silverware.

The former United defender told talkSPORT of goings out at Old Trafford: “There are definitely good signs.

“Obviously [Bruno] Fernandes has had that desired impact and [Odion] Ighalo seems to have found his feet.

“There are good signs but there’s still a lot to do, a lot to improve on.

“You bring Pogba back into that mix and there are good signs ahead.

“He’s had a couple of operations and he’s back on the training pitch now, and he could hopefully play a big part in United closing the gap on to get to the top four, and that would be a huge impact.

“I remember Paul in the youth team and coming into the first team, and he’s a decent fella.

“Behind the scenes he works brilliantly in the gym, he’s a good character, he drives other players on.”

Article continues below

Once back in contention, Pogba will form part of a squad that has enjoyed a welcome return to form of late.

Solskjaer has the Red Devils sat fifth in the Premier League table, three points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea and the final spot.

United have also made their way through to the quarter-finals of the and last-16 of the , with there every reason to believe that tangible success can be secured by a team that has gone three years without a trophy.