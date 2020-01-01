Pochettino will bring 'clear playing style' to Champions League hopefuls PSG, says Sorin

The former Tottenham boss is expected to return to management as Thomas Tuchel's successor at the Parc des Princes

Mauricio Pochettino has the personality and expertise to make an immediate difference in sweeping fashion at , per former teammate Juan Pablo Sorin.

The former boss is expected to return to management for the first time since he left north London as Thomas Tuchel's successor at the champions.

The French titans are yet to officially comment on the German's exit following reports he had been sacked, but Pochettino has been rumoured by many to be the man that replaces him.

It will mark a reunion between the coach and a side he graced as a player, having tasted UEFA Intertoto Cup success during a two-year stay between 2001 and 2003.

PSG sit third in Ligue 1 this season after losing four of their 17 matches, but a 4-0 thrashing of on Wednesday has left them only one point behind and .

Sorin, who like Pochettino had a playing stint with PSG, says the incoming head coach has exactly the right profile for the job.

"Pochettino to PSG? Hopefully!" the 44-year-old wrote on Twitter .

PSG were beaten 1-0 by in the delayed final, which took place in August, but they swept to a domestic treble under Tuchel's leadership last term.

They also have reached the last 16 of the Champions League this season and will face for a place in the quarter-finals.

That would be a major early test for Pochettino, particularly given he is a former player and coach of Barcelona's city rivals .

He led Tottenham to the 2019 Champions League final, where the north London side were beaten 2-0 by .

The Parisians have never won the Champions League, and their Qatari owners are keen to secure the trophy that would confirm the club's place at Europe's top table.

Sorin, who joined PSG in 2003, just as Pochettino was leaving to join , played alongside his countryman in the Argentina national team at the 2002 World Cup.

The apparent move to bring in Pochettino saw praise for the coach come from former Tottenham striker Gary Lineker.

The former England striker tweeted : "Mauricio Pochettino is being lined up by PSG. A terrific coach whose only minus is the lack of winning trophies...well that’s about to change."