Pochettino reveals Tottenham players' dinner invite as exit rumours denied

The Argentine affirmed that he still has the support of his charges in north London despite a run of disappointing form

boss Mauricio Pochettino pointed to a dinner invitation extended by the Spurs squad to show that he retains their backing.

After the ecstasy of reaching the final during the 2019-20 final, Tottenham have come back to earth with a bump this term.

Three defeats in their opening eight Premier League games have left the north Londoners rooted in mid-table, slipping 13 points behind leaders .

Their most recent result, a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of , left Pochettino's position more vulnerable than at any previous point in his Spurs tenure.

But the Argentine was at pains to show that, contrary to reports, his players still want him at the club.

"When you receive a text from the player inviting you and the coaching staff for a dinner only two things can happen," he told reporters on Thursday.

"[It's] because they want to say goodbye. Or because they feel that they love you and they want to show that they are with you. And I think it's the second."

Spurs re-entered the transfer market over the summer after a period of inactivity, but Pochettino affirmed that he was unlikely to pursue further new targets when the window re-opens.

"I never was keen on January and I will not change now because it is a tough period or tough few games, I'm not going to change the way I think or see things," he added.

"We are not going to force anything because we believe the squad is a decent squad. Now we need to be strong our decision was right, because we are suffering a storm now we cannot now change quick.

"Now it's the time to be responsible. First me and then the players, everyone.

"My opinion, the way I love to work, is that when you take decisions in the summer and then you need to be responsible and then you need to find the way to make that work.

Article continues below

"Now is not a point to talk about January, refreshing the team. Now is about trying to find solutions because we need to win tomorrow and we need to win after tomorrow.

"We need solutions now. We cannot think, 'OK, we forget now and in January we are going to fix the problem'. It's not like this."

Tottenham will hope to get back on track in the Premier League on Saturday, when they host .