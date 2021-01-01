Playing with Ozil is a great honour, says Fenerbahce new boy Osayi-Samuel

The Nigerian winger is relishing the prospect of playing alongside the German football great at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium

winger Bright Osayi-Samuel says playing alongside Mesut Ozil is a great honour, and is hoping to take advantage of his experience.

After four seasons at Queens Park , the -prospect penned a four-year deal with the Yellow Canaries who also boast international Mbwana Samatta and Marcel Tisserand in their ranks.

The biggest inspiration for the 23-year-old is the opportunity to play alongside the former and star who was a member of ’s triumphant 2014 World Cup winning squad.

“For young players, playing along with the big stars is an important chance,” Osayi-Samuel told the club website.

“It is a great honour for me to have the chance to play along with a player like Mesut Ozil.

“I was watching him when he was young, and now I'm going to train on the same field as him and play for the same team together. What I need to do is work hard and take advantage of his experience.”

Overall, the youngster is delighted with the chance to feature for the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium giants and is looking forward to be useful to Erol Bulut’s side.

"I am very excited to be transferred to Fenerbahce,” he continued.

“Playing for Fenerbahce will be a big challenge for me. I can't wait to get on the pitch at a big club like Fenerbahce, to be useful to the team.

“Speaking about Fenerbahce, I know the fans support our team very passionately. Fenerbahce is a big club. From the beginning of my transfer process, fans were supportive by sending welcome messages to my social media accounts.

“There's pressure on players at big clubs. I like to play under pressure, too. That's why I can't wait to get on the field.



“To send a message to our fans, as I said before, I like challenges. Therefore, I transferred to a big club like Fenerbahce. I believe that if I work hard and do the right things on the field, I will make them happy."



Osayi-Samuel will hope to help Fenerbahce compete for the league title this season after finishing seventh on the table last term.



As it stands, the Yellow Canaries are currently second in the division after gathering 42 points from 20 games behind leaders .