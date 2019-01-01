Playing with 10 men made Terengganu more united, says Nafuzi

Terengganu FC produced a stunning win in their matchday two Malaysia Cup Group A encounter on Thursday, edging Kedah 2-0 at the Darul Aman Stadium.

Despite playing with 10 men for half of the match after custodian Ilham Amirullah Razali was sent off for a desperate tackle on Farhan Roslan in the first half injury time, the visitors struck twice after the break through Tchetche Kipre's brace to come away with a precious win on the road.

Turtles caretaker coach Nafuzi Zain remarked after the match that the difficult win only happened through his charges' discipline and patience.

"I knew that coming here wasn't going to be easy, as Kedah have a good record at home, recently won the and won their first group match away to Negeri Sembilan.

"My men were disciplined, even those who are non-regular starters, which will help us further in the rest of the campaign. They were also patient; I'd told them to play patiently, to play to our strengths without fear.

"My men showed a high commitment tonight and I'm proud of this and the quality they've shown. It was a long 45 minutes [to be playing with 10 men], but praise Allah it was our night. I'd wanted three points, but would have been satisfied with just one, and we did come away with three," said the former Kedah player.

Asked about his charges' brilliant response to going down to 10 men just before halftime, this is what he answered:

"I told them that playing with only 10 men will make them work harder, because they must support each other better, and in the end they will be better united and have better cooperation. They defended and attacked as a unit, and were more clinical with their chances."

