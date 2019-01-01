Pirlo speculates on Ronaldo's future & reveals Chelsea snub for being ‘very old’

A Juventus icon admits a man currently starring for the Bianconeri will have several options to consider when the time comes to leave Turin

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to have plenty of options to consider when the time comes to leave champions , says Andrea Pirlo, with it possible that the Portuguese superstar could remain in Europe or head to or Asia.

A five-time Ballon d’Or winner has completed his first season in Italy and made history by adding a title in a third country to his impressive collection of silverware.

The 34-year-old has stated that he will be back for more with the Bianconeri in 2019-20, but speculation is already attempting to predict his next move.

Former Juve star Pirlo is aware of the numerous options being discussed and admits anything could happen, amid links to former club and a possible new adventure elsewhere.

The Italian icon told the Daily Mail when asked where Ronaldo's career path will take him: “I don't know.

“He has two or three years on his contract with Juventus and after then it's possible that he comes to the USA or to another country.

“I was very happy to play here [in America]. It was an important experience for me, for my family.”

Pirlo added on the impact that Ronaldo has made in , with 28 goals and 13 assists recorded in 43 games across all competitions: “I was surprised [when he joined] because it's very difficult to get Ronaldo to Juventus but it's important for Serie A.

“He improves the league, he improves the other teams. It's important for the country.

“We hope that Ronaldo is a trendsetter and more big names will follow him.”

Pirlo spent all but two years of his iconic career in Italian football.

He took in spells at the likes of , and Juventus before heading to America to link up with .

There are no regrets on his part that he did not explore the world further, with opportunities to take on a Premier League challenge having been passed up for various reasons.

“I had the chance to come with [Carlo] Ancelotti to and with when I went to Juventus,” Pirlo added.

“Chelsea said that I was very old - 30 years old! And the other time I preferred to come to Juventus.

“For sure it would have been a fantastic experience but I'm happy that I decided to stay in Italy.”

Pirlo hung up his boots in 2017 and is now enjoying watching on from afar, with there a number of exciting talents catching his eye.

Pressed on who could be best likened to himself, the 40-year-old said of a man set to trade for this summer: “At the moment, for me, Frenkie de Jong is the best. He has the personality, the technique, everything to play in this position.

“It's the vision. He knows the field and the movement of the other players. He is a very good player.”