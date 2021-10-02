Pique admits 'suffering' Barcelona have many problems after dismal Atletico defeat

The Catalans were outplayed by their rivals in the Spanish capital and now languish in ninth place in La Liga

Barcelona captain Gerard Pique admitted the outlook is currently bleak for his side after their latest defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Goals from Thomas Lemar and Luis Suarez in the first half sealed a straightforward 2-0 win for the hosts at the Wanda Metropolitano.

And while the result puts Atletico right into the title mix, it leaves Barca stranded in mid-table and in desperate need of an upturn in fortunes.

What was said?

“It is a complicated situation. We’re suffering, I have to be honest about that," Pique told Movistar.

“It is just not one problem, there are several. Despite this, I think we will recover.

“These are difficult times, we have not experienced them before. The atmosphere in the dressing room is very good and we want to turn it around.”

'Little we can do'

Saturday's reverse, which came hot on the heels of a 3-0 Champions League defeat to Benfica which leaves Barca pointless in their group after two games, came just after Ronald Koeman received a vote of confidence from club president Joan Laporta.

“Ronald Koeman will continue as the coach of Barca, he deserves a margin of confidence. Koeman is a cule and a reference point for Barcelona," Laporta had stated in the build-up to the game.

“I have spoken with him and I have drawn my conclusions. I really appreciate that he is leading Barca at a time of difficulty.”

Koeman referenced the conversation after the game, saying: “Laporta called me last night and we talked, at least there is clarity in that regard.

“I must emphasise that what he said gives peace of mind, although what ultimately commands my position is results.

“After the international break we have three home games that we have to win.”

Pique, though, preferred not to comment on the situation, nor rumours that the Dutchman could be facing the sack after the coming international break.

“Laporta and Koeman? As players we cannot get involved, there is little we can do," he said.

"We have to go out to the pitch and do our best and there are days when it turns out well and others where it does not.”

