Photo: African legend backs Yamal following racism scandal

One of Africa’s football legends, Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, has spoken out following the offensive racist chants heard during the friendly match between Spain and Egypt.

Yamal expressed his deep distress, saying via his Instagram account: “I know that the chant ‘Whoever doesn’t jump is a Muslim’ was directed at the opposing team and wasn’t personal to me, but as a Muslim, it is still disrespectful and unacceptable.”

He added: “I understand that not all fans are like that, but for those who chant such chants, using religion as a means of mockery on the pitch makes you look ignorant and racist.”

The website "Foot Africa" reported that Ivorian legend Didier Drogba commented on Lamine Yamal’s Instagram post, expressing his strong support for the Barcelona star.

Drogba wrote to Yamal: “Always be proud of your culture and who you are, Lamine Yamal.”

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