Phoenix sign former Wanderers attacker

Ufuk Talay has made his third signing at Wellington

After seeing both David Williams and Andrew Durante depart the club on Tuesday, Wellington Phoenix have confirmed the signing of Jaushua Sotirio on a one-year deal.

The 23-year-old joins the club after six years with Western Sydney Wanderers and he becomes Ufuk Talay's third signing at the Nix.

With Wellington losing key attackers Roy Krishna and Williams, Talay believes Sotirio can step up when needed in the final third.

"Jaushua brings in that experience, having been involved with Wanderers in the AFC but he is also still very hungry to improve and succeed," Talay said.

"I’m looking to bring in players that work hard and aim to continually raise their game and Jaushua fits that bill."

For Sotirio, his move to the Phoenix sees him leave Sydney for the first time after playing his junior football with Marconi before joining the Wanderers in 2013.

"I have spent most of my career in Sydney so it was time for a change and a new challenge and Wellington represents the perfect opportunity to prove what I can do," Sotirio said.

"There’s some really exciting young players at the club and I believe we can create something special in Wellington."

Sotirio joins Stefan Marinovic and Walter Scott in joining the Nix this off-season.